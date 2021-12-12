Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival Feb. 5-25
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-12-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 02:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Feb. 5-25, 2022.
GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is Dec. 14.
Also Read: Siemens Gamesa installs 250 MW clean wind energy to Egypt
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
Advertisement