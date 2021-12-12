Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival Feb. 5-25

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Feb. 5-25, 2022.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is Dec. 14.

