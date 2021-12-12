Left Menu

Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-12-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 08:14 IST
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora. Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Encounter started at Baragam Awantipora. One terrorist is killed. Operation in progress."

Police and security forces are on the job. "#Encounter has started at Baragam area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

