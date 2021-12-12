Left Menu

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, was held at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:31 IST
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka
Traditional buffalo race Kambala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, was held at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. More than 200 pairs of buffaloes participated in various competitions during the race.

Kambala is a folk sport, held traditionally by local Tuluva landlords and households in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udipi of Karnataka and Kasaragod of Kerala, a region collectively known as Tulu Nadu. In 2017, Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday approved promulgation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, allowing to conduct 'Kambala', an annual buffalo race organised in Karnataka.

The sport generally starts in November and lasts until March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

