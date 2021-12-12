Left Menu

Chopper Crash: Mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh reaches Amritsar

The mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh who perished in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor was on Sunday brought back to his hometown here in Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:01 IST
Naik Gursewak Singh' s mortal remains arrives at Amritsar Air Force station. Image Credit: ANI
The mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh who perished in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor was on Sunday brought back to his hometown here in Amritsar. The remains arrived at the Amritsar Air Force station this morning and will be taken to his residence in Dode Village of Patti Tehsil in Tarn Taran District.

The 35-year-old soldier was among the 13 people killed when the IAF helicopter carrying them crashed on December 8. Gursewak is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, three children- two daughters aged nine and seven- and a son aged three and his father.

The victims of the military helicopter crash included Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Group Captain Varun Singh the lone survivor of the mishap and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

