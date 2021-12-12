Oman expects budget deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2022 - finance minister

Oman's budget deficit is expected to reach 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, state news agency ONA cited the finance minister on Sunday as saying.

The sultanate based its budget for next year on an oil price of $50 per barrel, said the minister, Sultan al-Habsi.

