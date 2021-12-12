Left Menu

'Whale washed up on Puri coast died after being hit by vessel'

Postmortem report of an injured whale, which had washed up on Fatehpur beach under Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha's Puri district and subsequently died revealed that it was hit by a marine vessel, according to forest officials.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:41 IST
'Whale washed up on Puri coast died after being hit by vessel'
An injured huge whale. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Postmortem report of an injured whale, which had washed up on Fatehpur beach under Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha's Puri district and subsequently died revealed that it was hit by a marine vessel, according to forest officials. Local fishermen found the 48-feet-long endangered Bryde's whale battling for life near Fatepur village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district early on Friday morning. The whale died by the time forest officials reached the spot.

The whale figures in the IUCN Red List of threatened marine species. The whale was buried near the shore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021