Assam Minister Suklabaidya offers prayers at Shiv temple in Dholai

Assam Cabinet Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parimal Suklabaidya on Sunday offered prayers at Sarbajanin Shiv Temple at Dholai village in Cachar district as a gesture of symbolic support towards the flagship project of the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi (Varanasi) on Monday. Today's temple visit organized under the guidance of Suklabaidya also attracted active participation from the common people as well as BJP workers across the Dholai region.

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. The estimated cost of this entire project is close to Rs 800 crore. It will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river. At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.

The corridor aims to give the temple area a decongested look that the historic city grapples for. Multiple constructions such as temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation center, public convenience among others have also been constructed.

