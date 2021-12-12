Punjab: Farmers returning to homes from Delhi borders get rousing welcome

Left Menu

12-12-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Villagers here accorded a rousing reception to farmers who returned to their homes from protest sites on Delhi's borders following the suspension of their agitation against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

The farmers were felicitated with 'Siropas' (robe of honour). The villagers showered flower petals on them and distributed sweets for the ''victory'' of their protest against the three contentious laws, repealed by the central government recently.

Victory processions were taken out at Cholang Toll Plaza, near Tanda, and Mehtiana after convoys of tractor-trolleys carrying farmers reached the district.

A number of people from all walks of life reached Cholang Toll Plaza, Tanda on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road and Mehtiana on Hoshiarpur-Phagwara Road on scooters, motorcycles, cars, jeeps and tractors to welcome the farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, had on Thursday decided to suspend its agitation on Delhi's borders after the Centre withdrew the contentious laws and had announced that farmers would go back to their homes.

President of Doaba Kisan Committee (Tanda block) Jangveer Singh, who was among farmers returning from the Singhu border in Delhi, thanked the people of Punjab for reposing faith in them and congratulated them for the "historic victory" on the repeal of the farm laws.

Farmer Ranjit Singh Bains told reporters that farmers' agitation had not only forced the central government to repeal the contentious laws but also strengthened brotherhood among farmers across the country especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Having spent a long time at the Singhu border protest site, he appreciated the people of Haryana for their love and support to the farmers from Punjab.

"While starting our return journey on Saturday from there, I along with other farmers met those families there who extended love and support to us during the agitation. All those families were in tears when we were preparing to leave," Ranjit Singh said.

