Motor racing-Verstappen wins Formula One world championship
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:08 IST
Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.
