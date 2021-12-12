BJP to launch sit-in for farmers’ welfare in Bengal’s Singur from Dec 14

The BJP on Sunday said it will launch a three-day sit-in from December 14 at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district to press for a seven-point charter of demands for farmers, including seeking a minimum support price for their produce and reduction of VAT on fuel. BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said Singur has been chosen as the spot, as it was the place where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then opposition leader, had launched an anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project. "But, now she has forgotten about the farmers after coming to power, and there has been no industrial growth in the state during her tenure," he claimed.

Alleging that police were not allowing the BJP Kisan Morcha to set up podiums and removed posters in support of the demonstration, Bhattacharya said the saffron party will intensify the protest and go ahead with the programme as scheduled.

''Our demands include abolition of middle-men and fair price for farmers' produce, besides lowering of power tariff,'' he said. The charter of demands also mentions a package for farmers who suffered heavy losses in unseasonal rains and making 'kisan mandis' functional in different blocks.

Bhattacharya said two potato farmers "died by suicide in the state in the wake of mounting losses and Rs 20 lakh should be provided as compensation to their kins".

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with several members of the Kisan Morcha and handed over the list of demands to him.

