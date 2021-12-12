Left Menu

BJP to launch sit-in for farmers’ welfare in Bengal’s Singur from Dec 14

BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said Singur has been chosen as the spot, as it was the place where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then opposition leader, had launched an anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:22 IST
BJP to launch sit-in for farmers’ welfare in Bengal’s Singur from Dec 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday said it will launch a three-day sit-in from December 14 at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district to press for a seven-point charter of demands for farmers, including seeking a minimum support price for their produce and reduction of VAT on fuel. BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said Singur has been chosen as the spot, as it was the place where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then opposition leader, had launched an anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project. "But, now she has forgotten about the farmers after coming to power, and there has been no industrial growth in the state during her tenure," he claimed.

Alleging that police were not allowing the BJP Kisan Morcha to set up podiums and removed posters in support of the demonstration, Bhattacharya said the saffron party will intensify the protest and go ahead with the programme as scheduled.

''Our demands include abolition of middle-men and fair price for farmers' produce, besides lowering of power tariff,'' he said. The charter of demands also mentions a package for farmers who suffered heavy losses in unseasonal rains and making 'kisan mandis' functional in different blocks.

Bhattacharya said two potato farmers "died by suicide in the state in the wake of mounting losses and Rs 20 lakh should be provided as compensation to their kins".

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with several members of the Kisan Morcha and handed over the list of demands to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021