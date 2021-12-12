Left Menu

First Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Buxa Tiger Reserve after 23 years

A Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted by a trap camera at the Buxa Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

ANI | Buxa (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:22 IST
Buddharaj Sweba, Field Director, Buxa Tiger Reserve. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted by a trap camera at the Buxa Tiger Reserve on Sunday. This is the first Royal Bengal Tiger that has been spotted in the tiger reserve since 1998.

The tiger reserve is taking all the necessary steps to protect the tiger. As per the reserve officials, jungle safari for the tourists in the forest has been restricted for five days. The Field Director of the tiger reserve, Buddharaj Sweba said while talking to ANI, "As per the images, only one tiger is seen, can be more. A monitoring team has been formed. We will place 70 more trap cameras, apart from the 150." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

