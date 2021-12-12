Left Menu

Kerala reports 3,777 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala has reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:11 IST
Kerala reports 3,777 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. With this, the total count of the cases in the state has gone up to 5,190,810.

During the last 24 hours, 3,856 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,108,312. While 34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 42,967.

There are currently 38,361 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Kerala reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kochi, said state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021