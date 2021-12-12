Kerala reports 3,777 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala has reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. With this, the total count of the cases in the state has gone up to 5,190,810.

During the last 24 hours, 3,856 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,108,312. While 34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 42,967.

There are currently 38,361 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Kerala reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kochi, said state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday. (ANI)

