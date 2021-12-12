Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra is symbol of compassion, spirituality, service and peace: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of compassion, spirituality, service and peace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:32 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacts with Shri Amarnath Shrine Yatra Langar and Bhandara Associations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of compassion, spirituality, service and peace. While interacting with the members of various associations of Langars and Bhandaras, which serves the pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Shrine Yatra, Lieutenant Governor said "Union Territory Government is committed to providing world-class facilities for the pilgrims, besides facilitating Langars and Bhandaras during the yatra to the Holy Cave."

"The holy Yatra is a symbol of compassion, spirituality, service, and peace. Continuous efforts are being made to make the yatra more comfortable, modern, and safe for the pilgrims", he added. The Governor further informed the representatives of the associations about the substantial upgradation of facilities and infrastructure development for the Yatris achieved in the past two years.

"Three Yatri Niwas are being created to provide better boarding and lodging facilities to pilgrims on way to the Holy cave. These include Chandarkote Yatri Niwas coming up at District Ramban, which would provide accommodation to around 3200 pilgrims, besides Jammu Yatri Niwas and Srinagar Yatri Niwas with a capacity of accommodation of 3000 and 2250 pilgrims, respectively," Sinha added. As many as 20 members representing Shri Amarnath Burfani Langars Organization (SABLO) and Shri Amarnath Yatra Bhandara Organization (SAYBO) met the Governor and discussed various aspects of the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; Additional CEO SASB, Rahul Singh and Deputy CEO Vikas Anand. The representatives of the Langar Associations appreciated the efforts of the government and confirmed their active participation in the Yatra arrangements.

They also offered their help through donations in terms of monetary as well as material resources required for the infrastructure. The associations also made certain suggestions for further improvement in infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

