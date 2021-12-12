Left Menu

49 acres of cannabis plantation destroyed in Andhra Pradesh

Forty-nine acres of cannabis plantation has been destroyed as a part of Operation Parivarthan carried out by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Visakhapatnam Rural Police, said the police on Sunday.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Forty-nine acres of cannabis plantation has been destroyed as a part of Operation Parivarthan carried out by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Visakhapatnam Rural Police, said the police on Sunday. The destruction of cannabis plantations was carried out in the Nerellabanda village of Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district in coordination with all revenue and police departments.

GK Veedhi Mandal inspector said it had earlier organized awareness programs for the villagers and informed them about the ill effects of the cannabis crop. Tribesmen are said to be cooperating in the eradication of cannabis. Earlier in November, 5,500 acres of cannabis cultivation in the Visakhapatnam Rural Agency area was destroyed as a part of the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

