Hydro One says wind storm leaves nearly 115,000 customers without power

Canada's Hydro One said on Sunday more than 450,000 customers experienced power outages due to a wind storm, with approximately 115,000 customers still without power. That was up from about 280,000, who were affected on Saturday, according to the electricity supplier's earlier statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 05:15 IST
Canada's Hydro One said on Sunday more than 450,000 customers experienced power outages due to a wind storm, with approximately 115,000 customers still without power.

That was up from about 280,000, who were affected on Saturday, according to the electricity supplier's earlier statement. The Toronto-listed company, which supplies electricity to about 1.4 million customers across the province, said the crew has restored power to more than 335,000 customers and is trying to restore power for the rest "as quickly as possible."

Hydro One, however, did not specify when power would be restored to the remaining affected consumers. Environment and Climate Change Canada had also issued https://bit.ly/3IESLrP wind warnings earlier for the southern regions of Ontario, cautioning against expected gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph).

Separately, another Canadian utility, Alectra, had said earlier it had sent workers to restore power to customers across the Greater Toronto area, but added that some might be without power all night.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

