Left Menu

Textile traders of Aligarh stages protest against GST hike from 5 per cent to 12 per cent

The textile traders of Aligarh staged a protest against the Central government following the decision to hike the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textile fabrics from 5 percent to 12 percent.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 10:43 IST
Textile traders of Aligarh stages protest against GST hike from 5 per cent to 12 per cent
Rajiv Agarwal, President of Aligarh Cloth Merchant Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The textile traders of Aligarh staged a protest against the Central government following the decision to hike the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textile fabrics from 5 percent to 12 percent. Staging a protest against the rise in goods and services tax (GST) from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, the Aligarh Cloth Merchant Association (ACMA) said that hike in GST rates would adversely impact the textile industries, which is already reeling from COVID-19 blow.

In November, the Centre had decided to increase the GST on textile products from 5 per cent to 12 per cent from January 1. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Agarwal, President of ACMA, "Cloth is one of the basic needs for humans. The hike in GST would affect the manufacturing and sale of textile goods. COVID-19-induced pandemic has adversely impacted the sale of textiles in India and affected our income."

He further added, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to understand our pain and difficulties and rollback the hike in GST." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021