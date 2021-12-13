Left Menu

'Makes nation proud': Amarinder Singh congratulates Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:42 IST
'Makes nation proud': Amarinder Singh congratulates Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
After Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the title of the Miss Universe beauty pageant after 21 years, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated her and said 'she makes the nation proud.' Taking to Twitter, Sindh said, "Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as Miss Universe 2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!"

The last title was won by Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz, 21, defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

