Hong Kong stocks erase gains as China property woes offset stimulus optimism

Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier gains and ended lower on Monday, with optimism over Beijing's policy easing offset by concerns over the health of China's property sector, as Shimao Group tumbled while China Evergrande Group hit fresh low.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier gains and ended lower on Monday, with optimism over Beijing's policy easing offset by concerns over the health of China's property sector, as Shimao Group tumbled while China Evergrande Group hit fresh low. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to close at 23,954.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,551.14.

** The market had risen in morning trading, bolstered by stimulus hopes after China's top leaders vowed to prioritise economic stability in 2022. ** China's annual Central Economic Work Conference that ended on Dec. 10 concluded that the country will cut tax and fees, front-load infrastructure investment, and step up cross-cyclical policy adjustments next year to keep growth within a reasonable range.

** But the bullish mood faded in the afternoon trading, with concerns over China's indebted property sector heightened by slumps in Shimao's shares and bonds. ** Shimao tumbled 12%, hitting the lowest level since Jan, 2012 amid renewed concerns of the developer's financial health.

** Shanghai-listed bonds issued by Shimao's China unit also plunged, triggering trading suspension in four of the bonds. ** Shares of Evergrande fall nearly 3% to their fresh closing low.

** Chinese policymakers reiterated that "housing is for living, not for speculation," dampening some investors' hopes of a policy reversal. ** "It's not a 180-degree change of Beijing's property curbs yet, and it's hard for Beijing to make such a turnabout," Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting said.

** Market sentiment was also dampened by worries over a new coronavirus outbreak in China's eastern Zhejiang province.

