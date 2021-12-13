Doordarshan to host international finals of Robocon 2022

In what is being seen as recognition of India's marvels in the field of Technology, Doordarshan will be hosting the international finals of Robocon 2022 in August next year. The Robot competition, which is organised by Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and hosted by different member countries every year, will be held in New Delhi in 2022.

ABU Robocon 2021 was hosted by China wherein the international Robocon contest was held on December 12, 2021. Teams from Nirma University and Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad, who were the India finalists, participated in the international contest from India.

Prasar Bharati Board Member Shaina NC graced the occasion and addressed the participating engineering students of Nirma University and Gujarat Technological University in Ahmedabad. She appealed to all engineering students, specially the girls, to participate in next year's Robocon to be hosted by Doordarshan.

(With Inputs from PIB)