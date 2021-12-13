Sterlite Power to expand transmission projects in Brazil for Rs 250 cr

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd's Brazilian arm Sterlite Power Brasil plans to expand projects in two regions of Brazil with a capital expenditure of Rs 250 crore, a statement said on Monday.

Sterlite Brazil Participações S.A. (Sterlite Power Brasil), a subsidiary of Sterlite Power Transmission, is preparing to to expand transmission and substation projects in the states of Minas Gerais and Paraiba, the company said.

The estimated capital expenditure the expansion projects will be Rs 250 crore (BRL 181 million) approximately.

The requests for an authorizing resolution for the construction of an additional scope came from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), the company said.

The company's portfolio is located strategically in important areas from the perspective of transmission connectivity and intends to continue to increase its capacity, it stated.

