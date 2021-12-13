CIAL scales up Agri-Voltaic farming in its premises to 20 acres

In an effort to contribute towards sustainable development, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has scaled up the Agricultural Photovoltaic (Agri-PV) farming to 20 acres in one of its solar plants in the premises of the airport.

Agri-PV, also known as Agri-Voltaics or Agri-photovoltaic which is an evolving practice in sustainable development combining food production along with energy generation, was initiated at the CIAL as an experimental organic farming in July this year. CIAL, the world's first airport fully powered by solar energy, has now cultivated vegetables including yam, long yard bean, drumstick, mountain ginger, turmeric, cabbage, cauliflower and green chili in 20 acres of the solar plant near the cargo terminal.

CIAL has eight solar power plants in the premises and the farming has been initiated in the biggest one which has an area of 45 acres.

''Water used to clean solar photovoltaic panels is being used for irrigating the cultivation. These crops are expected to modify the micro-climates underneath PV modules by reducing the temperature which results in increasing efficiency in power generation,'' CIAL said. Moreover, CIAL expects the crop coverage in between PV arrays to check the erosion of soil and thus will reduce the dust load on the PV module.

Another advantage is that the cultivation dampens the weed growth underneath the PV panel mounts.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS said the agri-voltaic practice is a magnificent opportunity for both the solar and agricultural sectors. He said through its implementation, CIAL could fully tap into the synergies that will make a win-win situation for the cultivation of crops and production of renewable energy.

''Optimum usage of available land and re-usage of water are other advantages here. It is a new sustainability model for consuming resources. It encompasses multiple additive and synergistic benefits, including reduced plant drought stress, greater food production and reduced PV panel heat stress,'' Suhas said.

Given the future requirement of energy and food production, agri-voltaic system (AVS) has been proposed as a mixed system associating solar panels and crops at the same time on the same land area. APV will overcome the present either-or situation by achieving both power generation and agricultural yield.

CIAL, the world's first power positive airport, now has a total installed capacity of 40 MWp. Its PV plants produce 1.6 lakh units of power a day whereas the daily consumption stands at 1.3 lakh units. CIAL's power plants are coupled with Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) power grid. In November, this year, the airport operator ventured into hydropower production as it commissioned a 4.5 MW hydro plant at Arippara near Kozhikode.

