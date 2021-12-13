Saudis, Iran hold security dialogue at experts level - agency
Saudi Arabia and Iran have held a security dialogue session in Amman at the level of experts, the state news agency of Jordan, Petra, reported on Monday. The session, hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies, discussed confidence-building measures, specifically regarding Iran's nuclear programme, the agency added.
The session, hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies, discussed confidence-building measures, specifically regarding Iran's nuclear programme, the agency added. The session ended on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation from either side.
The Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia and mainly Shi'ite Muslim Iran are regional rivals and back different sides in the Yemeni conflict and elsewhere.
