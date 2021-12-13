Junior miners Strandline, Black Rock sign agreements with Tanzania

Australia's Strandline Resources, Black Rock Mining and Orecorp on Monday signed framework agreements with the government of Tanzania, a step towards the development of their mineral sands and graphite mining projects.

Details of the agreements were not immediately available. Tanzania's new government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged to grow the mining sector. Relations with mining companies have been improving since a January 2020 deal with Barrick Gold ended a long-running tax dispute.

The signing took place at a ceremony in Dar Es Salaam, where earlier Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy said the company would give the government a 16% free carried interest in its Tanzanian subsidiary Williamson Diamonds Limited. The move, expected to be included in a framework agreement to be signed later on Monday, will bring Petra into line with Tanzania's mining legislation which sees the government granted a 16% free carried interest in all major mines in the country.

Williamson is Tanzania's only major diamond mine. Petra Diamonds and the government of Tanzania will each give up a proportionate amount of their current stakes to grant the 16% free carried interest, which is given to the state without any attached financial obligation.

Petra's stake will thus reduce from 75% to 63%, with Tanzania's stake increasing from 25% to 37%, Duffy said. President Hassan was set to speak at the ceremony later on Monday.

