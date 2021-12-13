Left Menu

SA Post Office expands mail service to 46 destinations

In a statement on Monday, the SAPO said more surface mail destinations became available as ships are not as severely affected by travel restrictions as aeroplanes. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:45 IST
SA Post Office expands mail service to 46 destinations
In a statement on Monday, the SAPO said more surface mail destinations became available as ships are not as severely affected by travel restrictions as aeroplanes.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As more transport connections are available under Adjusted Alert Level 1, the South African Post Office (SAPO) has been able to expand its international mail service to 46 destinations.

In a statement on Monday, the SAPO said more surface mail destinations became available as ships are not as severely affected by travel restrictions as aeroplanes.

"Only surface mail is currently available to the United States of America (USA). Customers should remember to include their cellphone number with their address details so that the delivering post office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection.

"Customers who are expecting an international item are requested to collect the item from their local post office when they receive an SMS asking them to do so."

Mail is currently not available to Egypt, while airmail has become available to Ukraine.

"International items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays. For quicker service, the post office offers the Expedited Mail Service (EMS), which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

"Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the post office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za," SAPO said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021