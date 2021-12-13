BGE-VEGETABLES

Following are Monday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-6000, Brinjal 350-7000, Tomato 400-8330, Bitter Gourd 3000-6000, Bottle Gourd 230-4000, Ash Gourd 1000-2000, Green Chilly 200-6000, Banana green 1000-3500, Beans 350-7500, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1500-7000, Cabbage 1300-5000, Ladies Finger 350-7500, Snakeguard 1800-5500, Beetroot 1000-6000, Cucumber 600-4022, Ridge Gourd 2500-6000, Radish 1000-6000, Capsicum 300-9000, Drumstick 1800-30000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1851, Knoll Khol 2000-8000, Lime 100-5400.

