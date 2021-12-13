Left Menu

Beneficiaries of subsidised government homes warned against scam

In a statement, the department said it has come across a number of pages on social media claiming to assist people to apply for BNGs.

According to the department, some of the scammers claim to assist people who applied for RDP houses since 1996 and others assist with online applications for 2021/2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Human Settlements has warned potential beneficiaries of fully subsidised government homes about scammers claiming to assist them to apply for government subsidy houses (RDP), also known as Breaking New Ground (BNG).

According to the department, some of the scammers claim to assist people who applied for RDP houses since 1996 and others assist with online applications for 2021/2022.

"The department would like to state clearly that the applications for BNGs can only be done at the provincial Departments of Human Settlements and local municipalities. Any information directing people to another site must be viewed with suspicion," the department said.

For more information, the public is urged to contact local municipalities, provincial Departments of Human Settlements, and the national Department of Human Settlements on 0800 146 873, or send an email to info@dhs.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

