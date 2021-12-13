Hungary, France agree on several strategic issues including nuclear energy - Hungary foreign minister

Hungary agrees with France on several issues with strategic importance for the future of Europe, including nuclear energy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We also agree on the importance of protecting the external borders (of the EU)," Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page, adding that Hungary and France were political opponents and European partners at the same time.

