Hungary, France agree on several strategic issues including nuclear energy - Hungary foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary agrees with France on several issues with strategic importance for the future of Europe, including nuclear energy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We also agree on the importance of protecting the external borders (of the EU)," Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page, adding that Hungary and France were political opponents and European partners at the same time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European migration officials meet after deaths in Channel
Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says
Australia challenges Facebook to back anti-troll defamation law
Shashi Tharoor led Parliamentary panel summons Facebook India officials over safeguarding citizen rights
EU COVID-19 passports, vaccines helped European tourism recovery -UN report