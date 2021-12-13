Left Menu

CORSIA offsetting requirements for Indian operators to be applicable from 2027: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) requirements for Indian operators will be applicable from 2027, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) requirements for Indian operators will be applicable from 2027, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday. During the 39th General Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) decided to implement a Global Market Based Measure (GMBM) scheme in the form of CORSIA to address CO2 emissions from international civil aviation.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in order to implement CORSIA in India, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) has issued guidance material for airline operators and other stakeholders for better understanding of the design elements. DGCA also had a consultation with the stakeholders for civil aviation requirements on "CORSIA". In association with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), DGCA also carried out various workshops and seminars/trainings for the industry to sensitize them on CORSIA requirements.

Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said on Monday that DGCA has worked in close coordination with National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) to empanel two verification bodies to carry out verification activities on CORSIA for the airlines. For Indian Operators, the CORSIA offsetting requirements will be applicable from 2027. India has filed reservations at the 40th ICAO Assembly in 2019 regarding the current structure of CORSIA, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement.

The matter has been taken up at Council level through the Representative of India at ICAO Council. The matter has also been taken up with like-minded countries in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

