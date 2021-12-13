Left Menu

DRDO successfully tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system

India on Monday successfully tested a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:48 IST
DRDO successfully tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system
DRDO successfully tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday successfully tested a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). As per an official release of DRDO, the missile aimed at enhancing the country's anti-submarine warfare capability was launched from Balasore in Odisha.

"The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy," said a defence official. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the successful test of the system and said that "the development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country."

"System will further enhance the strength of our Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities," said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, DRDO. As per the official statement, the system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. The full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.

"This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars including the downrange instrumentation and downrange ships. The missile carried a torpedo, Parachute delivery system and release mechanisms," reads the official statement. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances, said DRDO, further adding that "This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies like two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation."

"A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system. Industry participated in the development and production of various sub-systems," said the official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

