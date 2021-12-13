Left Menu

Hq Dakshin Bharath to adopt villagers, build facilities for their functions, meetings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:55 IST
The General Officer Commanding Headquarters Dakshin Bharath Lieutenant General A Arun on Monday announced the construction of a shed at Nanjappasathiram village to enable its residents to hold gatherings and functions.

The Lieutenant-General Arun, who arrived from Chennai, visited the site of the helicopter crash in Coonoor, which claimed the lives of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on December 8 and thanked the villagers for extending help in the rescue operations.

Announcing the adoption of the villagers by Headquarters Dakshin Bharath, he distributed blankets, ration items and solar emergency lamps to them.

Earlier, the Lieutenant General, addressing a gathering at Nagesh Barracks Square in Madras Regiment Centre in Wellington, thanked the Tamil Nadu government, particularly Chief Minister M K Stalin and secretaries of various departments, in the rescue operations at the crash site. The defense officer appreciated the role of police, fire and rescue, electricity, and revenue departments also in that regard.

