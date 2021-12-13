Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@blueorigin)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Once it sets, however, the grid shifts back to fossil fuels to generate power. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe.

Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

The eldest daughter of pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age. Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's fully autonomous New Shepard spacecraft as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

