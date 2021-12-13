Meeting Macron, Orban says Europe needs 'strategic autonomy' in defence, nuclear energy
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:33 IST
Europe needs strategic autonomy in three areas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday as Budapest hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for a summit of East European leaders.
"We support the policy of common European defence capabilities, nuclear energy and a strong European farming sector," Orban told a news conference.
