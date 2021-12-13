Left Menu

2 elephants die due to suspected poisoning in Assam

Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park on Sunday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:08 IST
Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park on Sunday. According to forest authorities, carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbhetagaon, east side of Forest Range Office, Dolamora bordering EAWL Division.

A Post-mortem was conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and conservation in Kaziranga. As per the authorities, the preliminary investigation showed that the cause of death of the elephants was due to suspected poisoning.

Cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

