On reaching the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC honoured leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a grouping of 40 farmer unions who led the struggle against farm laws.They were honoured by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Earlier, the SGPC president welcomed the farm leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Rakesh Takait, at the plaza outside the Golden Temple.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:59 IST
Farmer leaders get rousing welcome in Amritsar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
A large group of farmers led by farm union leaders was accorded a warm welcome at different locations on their way to the Golden Temple here on Monday.

On reaching the main entry point of the city at Golden Gate, various political outfits and NGOs accorded a warm welcome to them and showered rose petals. On reaching the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) honoured leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a grouping of 40 farmer unions who led the struggle against farm laws.

They were honoured by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Earlier, the SGPC president welcomed the farm leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Rakesh Takait, at the plaza outside the Golden Temple. The other leaders honoured on the occasion were Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Darshan Pal, Yudhvir Singh, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Pargat Singh, Buta Singh Burjgill, Ruldu Singh Mansa and Harmeet Singh Qadian.

The SGPC also organised a special religious congregation after the culmination an ''akhand path'' at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

Dhami said, ''With the immense grace of the Guru Sahib, the farmers' struggle has been won.'' ''It is a blessing of the Guru Sahib that on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purb (birth anniversary), the Prime Minister announced the repeal of three black laws enacted by the Government of India,'' he said.

''Due to the stubborn attitude of the government, more than 700 farmers lost their lives but the government finally had to back down. This movement has strengthened the brotherhood. Proving to be the younger brother of Punjab, Haryana strongly stood in support in every difficult time,'' said Dhami.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, ''Many difficulties were encountered during the farmers' morcha (agitation) but by the grace of the god, every difficulty was overcome.'' BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said he had vowed that after the "victory" of their agitation, he would return home after thanking the Guru at the Golden Temple.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had last week decided to suspend their stir.

