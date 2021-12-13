Left Menu

Govt launches 2nd edition of Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Dept_of_AHD)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre in partnership with Startup India on Monday the launched the second edition of 'Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge' in Gujarat.

The second edition of the start-up challenge -- launched by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala -- aims to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address six problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector, according to an official statement.

A winner will be awarded with Rs 10 lakh and a runner-up with Rs 7 lakh cash for each of the six problem areas, it said.

The six problem areas are: cost-effective, long-term, and user-friendly alternatives for storage and supply of semen doses; development of cost-effective animal identification (RFID) and traceability technology; development of heat detection kits and pregnancy diagnosis kits for dairy animals; development of low-cost cooling and milk preservation system and a data logger; improvement in existing milk supply chain from village collection centre to the dairy plant.

The challenge is open for application on the Startup India portal — startupindia.gov.in.

A virtual demo day meet will be organised for the top-30 start-ups selected from the applicant pool across problem areas.

The first edition of the start-up grand challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

