Govt launches 2nd edition of Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge

The Centre in partnership with Startup India on Monday the launched the second edition of 'Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge' in Gujarat.

The second edition of the start-up challenge -- launched by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala -- aims to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address six problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector, according to an official statement.

A winner will be awarded with Rs 10 lakh and a runner-up with Rs 7 lakh cash for each of the six problem areas, it said.

The six problem areas are: cost-effective, long-term, and user-friendly alternatives for storage and supply of semen doses; development of cost-effective animal identification (RFID) and traceability technology; development of heat detection kits and pregnancy diagnosis kits for dairy animals; development of low-cost cooling and milk preservation system and a data logger; improvement in existing milk supply chain from village collection centre to the dairy plant.

The challenge is open for application on the Startup India portal — startupindia.gov.in.

A virtual demo day meet will be organised for the top-30 start-ups selected from the applicant pool across problem areas.

The first edition of the start-up grand challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 in 2019.

