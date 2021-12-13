Israel, UAE to establish joint research and development fund

Israel and the United Arab Emirates plan to establish a joint research and development fund, the UAE's state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing a joint statement.

The fund "will harness the leading economic and technological minds in the UAE and Israel, tasking them with finding solutions to challenges such as climate change, desertification and clean energy", said the statement, issued after an official visit by Israel's prime minister to Abu Dhabi.

