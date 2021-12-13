Govt will push for more reforms across sectors to make things easy, more simple: Niti CEO

India needs more and more of reforms, and the country will push for greater levels of reforms across sectors, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday, while observing that wealth is created by the private sector and the government must act as facilitator.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2021, Kant observed that India has grown in those periods when exports have grown substantially and that shows that India must be extremely competitive.

''India is determined to carry out reforms. We do not need lesser reforms but we need more and more of reforms. And the government will push for greater levels of reforms across sectors, make things easy, make things simple,'' he said.

Kant was replying to a question on whether repeal of three contentious agricultural laws will change the appetite of the government to do further significant reforms.

The Niti Aayog CEO added, ''The basic philosophy of this government is that wealth is created by the private sector, we have to make things easy for them and the government must act as facilitator and catalyst, and we continue to push all reforms in that direction.'' The government has repealed three contentious agricultural laws against which farmers had been protesting at Delhi borders for over a year.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- had paved the way for contract farming, enabling farmers to sell produce outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees among others.

Kant said the focus of the government is to make India's exports competitive.

Replying to a question on climate change, Kant said India's strategy is that we should aggressively push decarbonisation strategy.

''India has demonstrated to the world that it is one of the cheapest producers of renewable energy,'' he said, adding that the country should be the largest producer of the renewable energy and exporter of the green hydrogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)