Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister

Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Monday said that the kingdom plans to invest 380 billion riyals ($101 billion) in renewable energy projects and a further 142 billion riyals in energy distribution through 2030.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud was speaking at a budget conference in Riyadh. ($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)