Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Monday said that the kingdom plans to invest 380 billion riyals ($101 billion) in renewable energy projects and a further 142 billion riyals in energy distribution through 2030.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud was speaking at a budget conference in Riyadh. ($1 = 3.7513 riyals)
