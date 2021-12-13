Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen endorses G7 statement on antibiotics

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:00 IST
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday endorsed a G7 finance leaders statement supporting development of new antibiotics to combat growing microbial resistance and discussed with G7 counterparts the importance of boosting global vaccination rates, the Treasury said.

In a statement released after finance ministers from the G7 industrial democracies met virtually, the Treasury said the group also discussed the macroeconomic implications of climate change and G7 technical work "to better understand climate mitigation efforts."

