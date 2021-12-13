Left Menu

TotalEnergies to conduct study for regasification unit, says Lebanon energy ministry

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:22 IST
TotalEnergies has agreed to conduct a technical and financial preliminary study related to building a floating regasification unit in Lebanon's Zahrani power plant, the Lebanese Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry's statement said the amount of gas required for the current power plant is about 650 million cubic metres annually and will be raised to 1.4 billion cubic metres after construction of the additional unit.

