Central team visits cyclone-hit areas in Odisha, says heavy rain caused severe damage to crops

A six-member inter-ministerial central team on Monday said standing Kharif crops in Odisha have faced extensive damage due to cyclone Jawad-induced rainfall in the first week of December, and farmers are reeling under losses.

Saurav Ray, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, following a visit with his team to six affected districts of the state -- Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsignhpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara – told reporters that farmers need support and assistance from the government.

Ray, during the day, held a meeting with the state government officials, including Chief Secretary S C Mohaptra and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena, an official said.

The SRC informed the team that standing crops on more than 5.78 lakh hectares in 131 blocks of twelve districts have suffered damage in the rain, according to the official.

Jena pointed out that farmers could not sow Rabi crops as fields lay inundated.

He said that Odisha's climate was not conducive for late Rabi crop Jena, at the meeting, also said that a ground-level assessment, currently underway, would be completed in seven days, following which a report will be sent to the team.

The chief secretary told the team that the crops had almost ripened when the cyclone arrived, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

He further said that Odisha was to experience a bumper harvest this year had there been no cyclone, as the deficit rainfall during early monsoons was compensated by heavy showers later in the year.

