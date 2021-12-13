Left Menu

Central team visits cyclone-hit areas in Odisha, says heavy rain caused severe damage to crops

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:25 IST
Central team visits cyclone-hit areas in Odisha, says heavy rain caused severe damage to crops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-member inter-ministerial central team on Monday said standing Kharif crops in Odisha have faced extensive damage due to cyclone Jawad-induced rainfall in the first week of December, and farmers are reeling under losses.

Saurav Ray, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, following a visit with his team to six affected districts of the state -- Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsignhpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara – told reporters that farmers need support and assistance from the government.

Ray, during the day, held a meeting with the state government officials, including Chief Secretary S C Mohaptra and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena, an official said.

The SRC informed the team that standing crops on more than 5.78 lakh hectares in 131 blocks of twelve districts have suffered damage in the rain, according to the official.

Jena pointed out that farmers could not sow Rabi crops as fields lay inundated.

He said that Odisha's climate was not conducive for late Rabi crop Jena, at the meeting, also said that a ground-level assessment, currently underway, would be completed in seven days, following which a report will be sent to the team.

The chief secretary told the team that the crops had almost ripened when the cyclone arrived, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

He further said that Odisha was to experience a bumper harvest this year had there been no cyclone, as the deficit rainfall during early monsoons was compensated by heavy showers later in the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021