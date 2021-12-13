Left Menu

Ecuador declares force majeure for oil exports, production due to erosion

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:54 IST
Ecuador's government on Monday declared force majeure over its oil exports and production contracts after ongoing erosion in its Amazon region forced a halt to pumping on two pipelines.

The declaration will allow the implementation of contingency plans, the energy ministry said in a statement. The erosion is taking place along rivers in the Amazon province of Napo, home to the privately owned OCP pipeline and the public SOTE pipeline.

