Ecuador declares force majeure for oil exports, production due to erosion

Ecuador's government on Monday declared force majeure over its oil exports and production contracts after ongoing erosion in its Amazon region forced a halt to pumping on two pipelines.

The declaration will allow the implementation of contingency plans, the energy ministry said in a statement. The erosion is taking place along rivers in the Amazon province of Napo, home to the privately owned OCP pipeline and the public SOTE pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)