TotalEnergies to conduct study for Zahrani power plant, says Lebanon ministry
TotalEnergies has agreed to conduct a technical and financial preliminary study related to building a floating regasification unit in Lebanon's Zahrani power plant, the Lebanese Energy Ministry said on Monday. The ministry's statement said the plant has capacity for about 650 million cubic metres of gas annually, but this will rise to 1.4 billion cubic metres after construction of the additional unit.
The ministry's statement said the plant has capacity for about 650 million cubic metres of gas annually, but this will rise to 1.4 billion cubic metres after construction of the additional unit. Lebanon is grappling with crippling economic and fuel crises and has struggled with meagre supplies of state-generated power for months.
The agreement with TotalEnergies was reached during Lebanese energy minister Walid Fayad's visit to Paris, where he met the French group's CEO Patrick Pouyanne. The company also expressed willingness to supply Lebanon with the required infrastructure to store and regasify liquid gas, the ministry statement said.
