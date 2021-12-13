Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 20. As per a report released by the National Institute of Virology, a 39-year-old woman from Pune and a 33-year-old man from Latur have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

Further, the COVID-19 bulletin released by the state government informed that both the patients, with a travel history to Dubai, are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated against the virus. They are currently admitted in isolation facilities, it said. "Three close contacts of both the patients have been traced. However, All of them have been tested negative," it added.

According to the bulletin, of the 20 Omicron cases detected in the state, Pimpri Chinchwad has reported the highest number of cases (10) followed by Mumbai (5), Pune (2), Nagpur (1), Latur(1) and Kalyan Dombivali (1). Nine out of these 10 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection, informed the bulletin.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Monday. With this, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the state mounted to 66,44,452. (ANI)

