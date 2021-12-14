Libya's NOC chief says $16.883 bln of oil revenues transferred to gov't in 7 months

Libya's National Oil corporation chief said on Monday that the state-owned company had transferred $16.883 billion of oil revenues to the government in the last seven months.

"It is possible to earn more funds till the end of the year," Mustafa Sanallah told reporters.

