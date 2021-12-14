Referring to WW2, Macron tells eastern EU France would not abandon them again
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France considered Poland's territorial integrity a major issue for its own security, saying "times had changed" since the World Wars of the 20th century when Western Europe abandoned the East.
Speaking in Budapest, Macron was asked whether the EU understood the threats eastern European countries were facing from their eastern neighbours, such as Russia.
"I have only message: times have changed," he said. "The security and territorial integrity of Poland as well as that of other countries of the EU is an issue of security and territorial integrity for France."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- eastern European
- Budapest
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- Europe
- East
- Poland
- French
- Russia
ALSO READ
EU COVID-19 passports, vaccines helped European tourism recovery -UN report
Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says
North East has the potential to become adventure tourism capital of India: ATOAI
TMC to expand political base across Northeast ahead of 2024 LS polls: Mukul Sangma
European shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff