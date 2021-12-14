Left Menu

Referring to WW2, Macron tells eastern EU France would not abandon them again

  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France considered Poland's territorial integrity a major issue for its own security, saying "times had changed" since the World Wars of the 20th century when Western Europe abandoned the East.

Speaking in Budapest, Macron was asked whether the EU understood the threats eastern European countries were facing from their eastern neighbours, such as Russia.

"I have only message: times have changed," he said. "The security and territorial integrity of Poland as well as that of other countries of the EU is an issue of security and territorial integrity for France."

