Iran nuclear deal will soon be 'empty shell', European diplomats warn

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-12-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 02:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
Western powers still have not had real negotiations with Iran at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, and unless there is swift progress that deal will soon be "an empty shell," senior diplomats from France, Britain and Germany said on Monday.

"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said in a statement. "Time is running out. Without swift progress, in light of Iran's fast-forwarding of its nuclear programme, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell," they said, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

