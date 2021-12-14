Left Menu

Venezuela oil minister says he is returning to duties after hernia surgery

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Monday he was returning to his duties after surgery and denied a Reuters report that said President Nicolas Maduro planned to replace him for health reasons. Reuters on Thursday published a story disclosing that Maduro planned to replace El Aissami at the oil ministry at least temporarily because of health issues.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:34 IST
Venezuela oil minister says he is returning to duties after hernia surgery

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Monday he was returning to his duties after surgery and denied a Reuters report that said President Nicolas Maduro planned to replace him for health reasons. Reuters on Thursday published a story disclosing that Maduro planned to replace El Aissami at the oil ministry at least temporarily because of health issues. https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/exclusive-venezuelas-maduro-plans-replace-oil-minister-el-aissami-sources-2021-12-09

Three people familiar with the matter said the decision to at least temporarily replace El Aissami at the ministry had been suspended after the Reuters story was published. "Here we are, in good health," El Aissami said in an online video showing him bouncing a ball at a basketball court and scoring some baskets.

"After completing a rigorous and disciplined rest, as I had to undergo surgery for a groin hernia that could not be postponed, I have come back - although I never abandoned my responsibilities." Neither PDVSA nor the oil or information ministries responded to requests for comment and El Aissami could not be reached.

Despite the decision not to suspend El Aissami, two of the three people familiar with the matter said some top officials working for him at the supply and trade departments of PDVSA were replaced and the changes made official on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021