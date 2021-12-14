Left Menu

Encounter on between security forces, terrorists in Poonch

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Surankote sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Surankote sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. This came a day after two policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while 14 others injured after terrorists fired at police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel who have been killed in the attack. (ANI)

