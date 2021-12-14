Left Menu

One terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Poonch, AK-47 recovered

One terrorist has been neutralised in an operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Behramgala, Poonch on Tuesday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:53 IST
One terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Poonch, AK-47 recovered
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One terrorist has been neutralised in an operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Behramgala, Poonch on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence, the troops have recovered one AK-47 and four magazines, said a press release from White Knight Corps.

This came a day after two policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while 14 others were injured after terrorists fired at a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021